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Orwellcity: What Japan Found In The MODERNA Vials Is Likely To Be Graphene Oxide!
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733 views • September 07, 2021
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/VjhZe8xcrQ6R/
In a special program on Fritz Iribar's channel, El Punto Blanco, Dr. Martín Monteverde and La Quinta Columna explained why the material that Japan found in the vaccination vials is, indeed, graphene oxide.
Moderna says COVID vaccines sent to Japan contained stainless steel particles:
https://japantoday.com/category/national/moderna-says-tainted-covid-vaccines-sent-to-japan-contained-steel
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/japan.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VjhZe8xcrQ6R/
In a special program on Fritz Iribar's channel, El Punto Blanco, Dr. Martín Monteverde and La Quinta Columna explained why the material that Japan found in the vaccination vials is, indeed, graphene oxide.
Moderna says COVID vaccines sent to Japan contained stainless steel particles:
https://japantoday.com/category/national/moderna-says-tainted-covid-vaccines-sent-to-japan-contained-steel
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/japan.html
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