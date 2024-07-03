Saddest Words ever Written by Anyone

Do You know the saddest words ever written, you better because someday they may apply to you?

Music by Send Rain

The saddest words in the bible and cast doubt and fear on anyone who reads them? There are several places in the bible that talk about people being deceived about their spiritual condition.

"Depart from Me I never knew you"

When You have doubts like this you can be sure the demonic host is planting the fiery darts in your head.



