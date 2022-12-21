FULL HD Wind machen bei der Firma Bundesverfassungsgericht

For my English audience here is what I have written to the supreme court in Germany.
To
the Federal Constitutional Court
Schloßbezirk 3
76131 Karlsruhe
21.12.2022
Constitutional Complaint
of Adrian Lachstädter
Gleiwitzer Street 9
37574 Einbeck
-complainant against
the
Federal Intelligence Service and the
Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution
Justification:
24/7, my basic rights are being trampled on by these two institutions
trampled or completely ignored and put out of force. Among them e.g.
Art. 1-6 GG , Art 8-12 GG, Art.13 GG , § 1631c BGB. For more details see the video
Technokriminalermittler 28 on www.youtube.de of Dr. Katherine Horton
(www.stop007.org). I also keep a Holocaust diary
at www.bitchute.com/anarchisttruthfighter as well as at www.odysee.com/
@adrianmilosevic There is also an affidavit there. I
it goes worse like the Jews at that time in the concentration camp 23 years I suffer now already.
Advertisements ran in the nothing a lawyer I do not get.
37574 Einbeck 21.12.2022 Signature:
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
