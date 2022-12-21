Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FULL HD Wind machen bei der Firma Bundesverfassungsgericht
7 views
channel image
❌Adrian Milosevic❌
Published Yesterday |
Donate

For my English audience here is what I have written to the supreme court in Germany.

To

the Federal Constitutional Court

Schloßbezirk 3

76131 Karlsruhe


21.12.2022

Constitutional Complaint


of Adrian Lachstädter

Gleiwitzer Street 9

37574 Einbeck


-complainant against


the

Federal Intelligence Service and the

Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution


Justification:

24/7, my basic rights are being trampled on by these two institutions

trampled or completely ignored and put out of force. Among them e.g.

Art. 1-6 GG , Art 8-12 GG, Art.13 GG , § 1631c BGB. For more details see the video

Technokriminalermittler 28 on www.youtube.de of Dr. Katherine Horton

(www.stop007.org). I also keep a Holocaust diary

at www.bitchute.com/anarchisttruthfighter as well as at www.odysee.com/

@adrianmilosevic There is also an affidavit there. I

it goes worse like the Jews at that time in the concentration camp 23 years I suffer now already.

Advertisements ran in the nothing a lawyer I do not get.

37574 Einbeck 21.12.2022 Signature:


Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

Keywords
germanybundesverfassungsgerichtsupremecourthighcourt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket