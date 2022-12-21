FULL HD Wind machen bei der Firma Bundesverfassungsgericht

For my English audience here is what I have written to the supreme court in Germany.

To

the Federal Constitutional Court

Schloßbezirk 3

76131 Karlsruhe





21.12.2022

Constitutional Complaint





of Adrian Lachstädter

Gleiwitzer Street 9

37574 Einbeck





-complainant against





the

Federal Intelligence Service and the

Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution





Justification:

24/7, my basic rights are being trampled on by these two institutions

trampled or completely ignored and put out of force. Among them e.g.

Art. 1-6 GG , Art 8-12 GG, Art.13 GG , § 1631c BGB. For more details see the video

Technokriminalermittler 28 on www.youtube.de of Dr. Katherine Horton

(www.stop007.org). I also keep a Holocaust diary

at www.bitchute.com/anarchisttruthfighter as well as at www.odysee.com/

@adrianmilosevic There is also an affidavit there. I

it goes worse like the Jews at that time in the concentration camp 23 years I suffer now already.

Advertisements ran in the nothing a lawyer I do not get.

37574 Einbeck 21.12.2022 Signature:





Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)