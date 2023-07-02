Shabbat Discussion Chukat/ Balak 01072023

Chukat/Balak | חוק//בלק | "Statute/Balak"
Torah: Numbers 19:1 - 25:9
Prophets: Judges 11:1-40; Isaiah 66:1-24; Micah 5:7(6) - 6:8
Brit Hadasha: Matthew 21:1-17; Mark 11:12-25; John 3:9-21, 4:3-30, 12:27-50; 1 Corinthians 1:20-31; 2 Peter 2:1-22; Revelation 2:12-17
