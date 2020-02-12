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Orwellian China 2020
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31 views • February 12, 2020
On today’s program, Zach Drew and Andrew Bellers talk about the dark reality of China’s social credit system, which we can expect to see the country roll out to all of its 1.4 billion citizens in just over a year.
Watch the full episode to learn how this system will likely be adopted by the U.S. in the near future, and even pave the path to the prophetic Anti-Christ one world government.
Enjoying the show? Please show us your support by donating today! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
Write to us today!
IGBY
PO Box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Original Airdate 12/07/18
Watch the full episode to learn how this system will likely be adopted by the U.S. in the near future, and even pave the path to the prophetic Anti-Christ one world government.
Enjoying the show? Please show us your support by donating today! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
Write to us today!
IGBY
PO Box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Original Airdate 12/07/18
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