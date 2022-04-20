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Dr. Lee Merritt Warns New Lockdowns Are Coming: Learn How To Stop It
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578 views • April 20, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to warn about new lockdowns on the horizon.
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