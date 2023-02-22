X22 REPORT Ep. 3003a - The [CB] Is Going For It, Patriots Were Counting On It, Controlled Economic Demolition

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Feb. 20, 2023
Ep. 3003a - The [CB] Is Going For It, Patriots Were Counting On It, Controlled Economic Demolition
The Green New Deal is dead on arrival, now we find out that Al Gore is investing in polluters, do as I say not as I do. The system is breaking down, out in the UK there is veggie rationing. The [CB] are moving forward their plan to crash the economy, the patriots are counting on this.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
