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Antifa Assaults Police With A Fire Extinguisher! (Explicit)
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105 views • August 09, 2020
Antifa harass and attack the police in Portland, OR until they respond. One of them attacks with a fire extinguisher, and a group tries to hide on a property in a neighborhood! Every time a few of them get arrested, they are quickly bailed out, and the media portrays the police as the bad guys.
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