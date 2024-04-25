NATO countries are appending more and more money to the Kiev regime which can’t stop losing its territories and vital strategic infrastructure on a daily basis.

New series of Russian precision strikes inflicted more damage to Ukrainian military and infrastructure facilities throughout the country. On the evening of April 24, the city of Mykolaiv came under the second attack during the day. After Russian drones and missiles destroyed several personnel accommodation facilities and port infrastructure, in the evening, at least two strikes hit one of the large local industrial facilities.

Ukrainian military officials also confirmed damage to the warehouses with military equipment as a result of the Russian strikes in the southern Odessa region.

During the night, massive Russian strikes continued. The Ukrainian military confirmed strikes in the Cherkassy and Poltava regions in the central part of Ukraine. The military airport in the town of Mirgorod, which is one of the largest acting airfields of the Air Force of Ukraine, was struck.

About 25 explosions were reported in the Cherkassy region. The targets of the attack are yet to be revealed. One them reportedly were the facilities of Ukrainian air defense forces deployed near the town of Smela.

More Russian strikes were reported in the constantly pounded regions of Kahrkiv, Dnepropetrovsk and Kherson.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are retreating unable to stop Russian advance on the frontlines. Over the past days, Russian forces have achieved large victories in the Avdeevka region. After Ukrainian servicemen fled from their military positions, Russian servicemen rapidly took control of almost the entire town of Ocheretino, which is an important stronghold located on the dominant heights. While they are completing the mop up operation there, Russian forces have launched an assault on the neighboring village of Novobakhmutovka. After short battles, Russian servicemen raised their flag in the center of the village. The Ukrainian military command sent reinforcement in an attempt to save control of the village of Solovyovo nearby but this decision is unlikely to have any significant impact on the situation on the battlefield.

Amid the defeats of the Ukrainian military, the West, leaded by the US, is forced to spend more money to pay for the war-torn country. Washington finally approved simultaneous allocation of new aid packages to continue its wars in Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Ukraine should get 61 billion dollars from the American wallet, more than a third of which will be allocated to replenish U.S. reserves.

Washington finally acknowledged the supply of long-range ATACMS missiles to Kiev. Supported by Zelensky’s lies, the US staged a bad play, retroactively confirming the transfer of dangerous weapons, which are already in service with the Ukrainian military.

The Russian military has already shot down ATACMS missiles that mainly threaten its rear regions.

Mirrored - South Front





