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WHAT IS GOVERNMENT TRYING TO HIDE FROM US?
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230 views • October 26, 2021
Desmond Swayne has savaged Boris Johnson's government for "trying to hide". During an Urgent Question on pre-budget announcements, the lockdown sceptic Tory MP asked why the plan B assessment had not been made public.
Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, got ridiculed when he replied saying he could not talk about leaks.
#DesmondSwayne
#BorisJohnson
#Budget
Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, got ridiculed when he replied saying he could not talk about leaks.
#DesmondSwayne
#BorisJohnson
#Budget
Keywords
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