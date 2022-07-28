The "PIT" is putting FEAR into the ENEMY! This BATTLE is about to HEAT UP! We are READY! PRAY!

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Music
Fight The Future
https://audiojungle.net/item/fight-the-future/853603
Lyin’ Liz Cheney just went on Fox News and was finally asked the question about whether President Trump https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10497
Arizona's next Governor has a stern warning for anyone trying to steal the election: "You're gonna get caught. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10507
Dan Ball just exposed the truth about Verizon dropping OAN from their programming live on his show. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10511
Australia Facial Recognition https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96973
Kari Lake: “I thought VP Mike Pence was an honorable man and a Christian. He’s a liar.” https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96963
Former Greenpeace President Dr. Patrick Moore on the stupidity of organizations and elites today calling for climate policies which are basically a eugenics suicide pact.
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96965
PANIC: This three and a half minute MSM video is what I call "target rich"
They know what's coming and even admit the following:
- Trump's coming back https://t.me/WeTheMedia/71933
🇦🇺 Australia PM Anthony Albanese: "Climate Change Is A National Security Issue" https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/24043
"I was literally just following the doctor's orders and following government mandates, and now this is my life." https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/24019
The UK government admits that vaccines have damaged the natural immune system of those who have been double-vaccinated. https://t.me/qthestormrider777/9937
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