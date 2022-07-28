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The "PIT" is putting FEAR into the ENEMY! This BATTLE is about to HEAT UP! We are READY! PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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433 views • July 28, 2022


[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv


https://rumble.com/v1dpsrb-the-pit-is-putting-fear-into-the-enemy-this-battle-is-about-to-heat-up-we-a.html


AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/


24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/


*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv




Music

Fight The Future

https://audiojungle.net/item/fight-the-future/853603


Lyin’ Liz Cheney just went on Fox News and was finally asked the question about whether President Trump https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10497


Arizona's next Governor has a stern warning for anyone trying to steal the election: "You're gonna get caught. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10507


Dan Ball just exposed the truth about Verizon dropping OAN from their programming live on his show. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10511


Australia Facial Recognition https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96973


Kari Lake: “I thought VP Mike Pence was an honorable man and a Christian. He’s a liar.” https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96963


Former Greenpeace President Dr. Patrick Moore on the stupidity of organizations and elites today calling for climate policies which are basically a eugenics suicide pact.

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96965


PANIC: This three and a half minute MSM video is what I call "target rich"

They know what's coming and even admit the following:

- Trump's coming back https://t.me/WeTheMedia/71933


🇦🇺 Australia PM Anthony Albanese: "Climate Change Is A National Security Issue" https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/24043


"I was literally just following the doctor's orders and following government mandates, and now this is my life." https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/24019


The UK government admits that vaccines have damaged the natural immune system of those who have been double-vaccinated. https://t.me/qthestormrider777/9937






*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY



#AndWeKnow, #LizCheney, #Arizona, #Governor, #DanBall, #Verizon, #OAN, #OANN, #Australia, #id2020, #DigitalID, #KariLake, #Pence, #Christian, #GreenPeace, #PatrickMoore, #Eugenics, #ClimateChange, #ClimateCrisis, #Mandates, #UK, #Vaccines, #Immunity, #Globalism, #LiberalWorldOrder, #LWO, #GreatREset, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God

Keywords
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