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Vaccine mandate protest Vancouver, Washington
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221 views • September 13, 2021
🇺🇲 WASHINGTON RISING UP ⚡️
A judge in Vancouver, Washington banned protests within a mile of SkyView High school where protesters had showed up previously to protest against mandates. Protesters ignored the judge's rule and returned to the high school. The protesters then went to the tyrannical judge's home!
A judge in Vancouver, Washington banned protests within a mile of SkyView High school where protesters had showed up previously to protest against mandates. Protesters ignored the judge's rule and returned to the high school. The protesters then went to the tyrannical judge's home!
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