BRICS & Regional Regimes: Deep State New World Order Emerges

The Deep State's vision for a New World Order is rapidly advancing through the new mechanism known as BRICS, with each of those BRICS governments and regimes serving as an anchor in a broader regional government, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. This regionalism is just an interim step on the way to globalism in a strategy outlined by people like Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab. Late last month, governments of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa met in Johannesburg for the BRICS summit. They are working quickly to increase trade in the own currencies and roll out central bank digital currencies on the road to potentially setting up a BRICS currency. These are major developments on the road toward the New World Order, Alex warns.





