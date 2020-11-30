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Are The People Just Going To Sit Back & Accept More Tyranny Or Stand Against It?
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29 views • November 30, 2020
Parts of the country are headed towards another unconstitutional lockdown. Many are resisting the mandates of the lockdowns, as well as mask mandates, which are also unlawful, as well as unhealthy and basically provide no protection against alleged viruses. When are people going to have enough of the tyrannical abuses of those usurping their authority? Many are already taking a stand and even suffering under that tyranny they are standing against, but that's because they are willing to endure at a small cost now in order to avoid a more costly price in the future.
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/are-the-people-just-going-to-sit-back-accept-more-tyranny-or-stand-against-it/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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