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FDA and Pfizer Collusion - Fraud - Conflict of Interest - BIG TIME
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346 views • August 27, 2021
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Reposting this video from an instagram, it is not my content, and the author's account is shown in the video. Important video to help wake people up to the crimes being perpetrated on humanity.
Collusion between government agencies and powerful companies is nothing new. However, under the circumstances of this changing world one needs to recognize the crimes taking place. Stop the ignorance of government caring about your health and wellbeing. It cares about it's masters interests only.
Reposting this video from an instagram, it is not my content, and the author's account is shown in the video. Important video to help wake people up to the crimes being perpetrated on humanity.
Collusion between government agencies and powerful companies is nothing new. However, under the circumstances of this changing world one needs to recognize the crimes taking place. Stop the ignorance of government caring about your health and wellbeing. It cares about it's masters interests only.
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