© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a rather shocking statement. In particular, he officially confirmed that on the night of December 29, Ukraine attacked Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. According to him, the Kiev regime used 91 aircraft-type drones for this terrorist attack. Fortunately, the air defense systems of this strategically important facility worked normally, and all enemy drones were successfully shot down. It is noteworthy that immediately after this, Putin and Trump had a telephone conversation, during which the US president condemned the Kiev authorities............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!