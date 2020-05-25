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Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - Next News Interview w/Gary F DELETED BY UTUBE
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57 views • May 25, 2020
This Doctor has something to say that should be heard but is being CENSORED from controlled platforms (i.e. YouTube, etc.). A Frank discussion of reality of CV-19 and how it is being mis-used by Power hungry Brokers. Provides a brief history and political implications of by-passing natural human immunology. Uses Science, rationale, naturals and intellect to point to potential solutions.
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