We Don’t Have a Gun Problem. We Have a Race Problem.

Jared Taylor explains the real American gun problem with facts you will find nowhere else.

Thumbnail credit: Paul Sableman/Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

Note: At 6:35, the correct figure for the black multiple of the white homicide death rate should be "nearly 13," not 25.

The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2022/06/we-dont-have-a-gun-problem-we-have-a-race-problem

Data sources for graphs by Dr. John Robertson, III: “Estimating Global Civilian-Held Firearms Numbers,” Small Arms Survey and Australian Government.

“Homicide Country Data,” United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Website: https://www.amren.com/

Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance

Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial

Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/

Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/