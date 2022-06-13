We Don’t Have a Gun Problem. We Have a Race Problem.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jared Taylor explains the real American gun problem with facts you will find nowhere else.
Thumbnail credit: Paul Sableman/Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Note: At 6:35, the correct figure for the black multiple of the white homicide death rate should be "nearly 13," not 25.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2022/06/we-dont-have-a-gun-problem-we-have-a-race-problem
Data sources for graphs by Dr. John Robertson, III: “Estimating Global Civilian-Held Firearms Numbers,” Small Arms Survey and Australian Government.
“Homicide Country Data,” United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/