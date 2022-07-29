These climate change FACTS will SHOCK your liberal friends

Glenn Beck





Jul 27, 2022 If you regularly watch the mainstream media, you probably think climate change will cause Earth’s extinction — and SOON. But that’s not the case says Bjorn Lomborg, author of ‘False Alarm.’ He joins Glenn to share the FACTS on climate change — ones that will SHOCK your liberal friends. For example, did you know human fatalities related to the climate have drastically DROPPED? Plus, he details how climate policy currently being pushed by far-left elite could be DISASTROUS for our future. Listen to the full interview to find out more.





Glenn dives further into this topic tonight on his Glenn TV Wednesday Night Special. Watch 'The Path To Control' on BlazeTV at 9pm ET.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0lELfxZSuI