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Camping by the cliffs. Tilt Brush project by Jeff Olp
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19 views • November 16, 2019
This is a VR Tilt Brush project I did. I’m a nut about hiking and this was a blast to make. A lot of hours were spent in VR to build this camp site. This can be used in games and I can connect all my parts in another program and make my own world. Other VR users can walk around in that world or just a place to go hide from the real world. Lol,lol,lol.
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