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New Zealander’s are in trouble. Forced detention & family separations for testing Covid positive (MIRRORED)
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1603 views • August 16, 2020
New Zealander’s are in trouble. Forced detention & family separations for testing Covid positive (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Katie Hopkins OFFICIAL at:-
https://youtu.be/CI7NfaNNT5Y
Katie Hopkins on the MASSIVE power grab by Gnashers-in-Chief, Jacinda Ardern
Mirrored from You Tube channel Katie Hopkins OFFICIAL at:-
https://youtu.be/CI7NfaNNT5Y
Katie Hopkins on the MASSIVE power grab by Gnashers-in-Chief, Jacinda Ardern
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