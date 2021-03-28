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ISRAEL IS UNDER A MEDICAL APARTHEID — ILLANA RACHEL DANIEL
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361 views • March 28, 2021
Full transcript and links ▶▶https://dryburgh.com/illana-rachel-daniel-israel-medical-apartheid
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Copyright James Delingpole Podcast (March 5th, 2021)
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Posts to Your Inbox (No Spam)
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
--
Copyright James Delingpole Podcast (March 5th, 2021)
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