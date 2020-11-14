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Mario Murillo: Election fraud will expose Deep State cancer in America
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36 views • November 14, 2020
Nov 13, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we welcome evangelist Mario Murillo to discuss the unprecedented corruption surrounding the still undecided 2020 election. We also address the ominous report from Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, that the U.S. Army conducted a raid in Frankfurt, Germany, on a server which held important data related to illegal vote switching across America. Rick Wiles. Airdate 11/13/2020
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/mario-murillo-election-fraud-will-expose-deep-state-cancer-in-america
TruNews
Today on TruNews we welcome evangelist Mario Murillo to discuss the unprecedented corruption surrounding the still undecided 2020 election. We also address the ominous report from Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, that the U.S. Army conducted a raid in Frankfurt, Germany, on a server which held important data related to illegal vote switching across America. Rick Wiles. Airdate 11/13/2020
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/mario-murillo-election-fraud-will-expose-deep-state-cancer-in-america
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