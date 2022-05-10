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"I Know You're In There" Author Marcia Hinds Joins Dara Berger For Every Choice Counts LIVE 5/9/22
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Every Choice Counts Podcast with host, Dara Berger and Special Guest Marcia Hinds, author of "I Know You're In There: Winning Our War Against Autism"
http://www.everychoicecounts.org
http://www.facebook.com/everychoicecountspodcast
Her book is available on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Know-Youre-There-Winning-Against/dp/1510771069/ref=sr_1_1
http://www.everychoicecounts.org
http://www.facebook.com/everychoicecountspodcast
Her book is available on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Know-Youre-There-Winning-Against/dp/1510771069/ref=sr_1_1
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