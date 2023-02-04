Walk Like a Giant Neil Young

I am testing out this audio editor, and as a guy who's listened to the hum of electrical gear all his life I always seek more dynamic range in things and in my opinion, this was the WORST audio of an otherwise great song that I have in my collection. Did I make it better or worse? I guess it sounds better to me so that is what really matters. I tried to spread things out and take it just barely over the clipping line... with free software.
Psychedelic Pill is the 32nd studio album by Canadian / American musician Neil Young, released on October 30, 2012. It is the second collaboration between Young and Crazy Horse released in 2012 (the first being Americana) and their first original work together since the Greendale album and tour in 2003 and 2004. The album was streamed on Young's website on October 24, 2012, and leaked onto the Internet the same day.
A High Fidelity Pure Audio Blu-ray Disc version of the album, with 24-bit/192kHz resolution and two bonus tracks, was released November 19, 2012. A vinyl version is also available.
At 87 minutes in length, Psychedelic Pill is Neil Young's longest studio album and the only one to span two discs. Many of the songs on the album came out of extended jam sessions with Crazy Horse while recording Americana, released earlier in 2012. Three of Psychedelic Pill's nine tracks are more than 15 minutes in length. The album was recorded at Young's ranch near Redwood City, California.
The opening track "Driftin' Back" makes references to Young's new memoir Waging Heavy Peace and his disdain for MP3s in between segments of extended jamming. Another of the album's extended tracks, "Walk like a Giant", laments the failure of his generation to change the world for the better ("We were ready to save the world / But then the weather changed"). Elsewhere on the album Young recalls listening to Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" and The Grateful Dead on the radio ("Twisted Road"), and his Canadian roots ("Born in Ontario"). A review of the album for Rolling Stone noted that the riff and lyrics of the title track share similarities with Young's previous work such as "Cinnamon Girl". The main riff is borrowed from Young's "Sign of Love". That track also features the recording filtered with a phaser effect, giving it a "psychedelic" feel (although the alternate mix removes the effect).
The 3-LP vinyl version contains the same tracks as the 2-CD set, though in a slightly different order, and with "Driftin' Back" split into two parts over sides A and B. The Blu-ray version contains two bonus tracks: the 37-minute "Horse Back", and a second alternate mix of the song "Psychedelic Pill".
Disk 2 track 4
Walk like a Giant
Written by: Neil Young
Album: Psychedelic Pill
Released: 2012
Neil Young & Crazy Horse
I used to walk like a giant on the land
Now I feel like a leaf floating in a stream
I wanna walk like a giant
I wanna walk like a giant on the land
Me and some of my friends
We were gonna save the world
We were trying to make it better
We were ready to save the world
But then the weather changed
And the white got stained
And it fell apart
And it breaks my heart
But think about how close we came
I wanna walk like a giant on the land
I wanna walk like a giant on the land
Tried to head the long and straight
We were riding on the desert wind
We were pulling in the spiritual
Riding on the desert wind
We could see it in the distance
Getting closer every minute
We saw the lights and spiritual shining
Getting closer every minute
Then we skipped the rails
And we started to fail
And we folded up
And it's not enough
Think about how close we came
I wanna walk like a giant on the land
I wanna walk like a giant on the land
Whenever I see the big fire coming
Coming to burn down all my ideas
I try to hold on to my thinking
And remember how it feels
When I'm looking right in your eyes
And hearing your happy laughter
When I'm seeing your blue eyes shining
And hear your happy laughter
So the moment came
And the big sky rained
And it put out the fire
Except in my desire
When I think about how good it feels
I wanna walk like a giant on the land
I wanna walk like a giant on the land
I used to walk like a giant on the land
Now I feel like a leaf floating in a stream
I wanna walk like a giant
I wanna walk like a giant on the land
