Pope Francis New Movie, The Letter: Message For Our Earth Hurricane Ian, 4th Strongest Storm In FL
SavingHealthMinistries
Published 2 months ago |

Pope Francis new movie, The Letter is a message for the earth. This docufilm explains How a letter by Pope Francis became a movement, a TED Talk and now a film.

Has U.S. evangelical Christianity become more a political culture than a religion?


Vicki Kennedy: Royal history shows danger of state-sanctioned religion


Maine OKs first religious school for tuition reimbursement


How a letter by Pope Francis became a movement, a TED Talk and now a film


Pope tells Christians to be witnesses of peace. Pope Francis encourages participants at the Mission Festival in Milan to be witnesses of peace and to cultivate a missionary spirit, saying that mission is the heart of the life of the Church.


Arizona faith and political leaders talk religious freedom and human dignity


Biden warns Putin US will defend ‘every inch’ of NATO land after Ukraine annexation. President Biden on Friday warned Vladimir Putin that America and its allies are “fully prepared” to “defend every single inch of NATO territory” after the Russian tyrant claimed to annex four Ukrainian regions.


“Mr. Putin, don’t misunderstand what I’m saying,” Biden said at the conclusion of remarks focused on Hurricane Ian. “Every inch.”


Hurricane Ian Will Likely Be One of the Costliest Storms in U.S. History


There are 'no easy fixes' in Florida. But could Hurricane Ian's havoc bring a call for better planning?


Pope film about Laudato Si’ coming (very) soon!


Hurricane Ian ties 4th-strongest storm to make landfall in Florida


Hurricane Ian drains water across Tampa Bay area


Hurricane Ian is no anomaly. The climate crisis is making storms more powerful


Keywords
religious freedompope francisnatotampa bayclimate crisislaudato sihurricane ianmessage to earthpope francis movieevangelical christianitytuition reimbursementcostliest stormstampa bay dry hurricanetampa bay damage

