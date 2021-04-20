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David Dorn's family speaks out about ongoing violence
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10 views • April 20, 2021
As the nation awaits the Derek Chauvin trial verdict and the state of Minnesota preps for unrest, the family of retired Police Captain David Dorn reacts to what they're seeing in the streets. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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