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The End of Time: 4. Four Letters to Churches
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101 views • September 04, 2021
"The End of Time" program takes you through a chapter by chapter study of the book of Revelation. Gary McDade teaches the book of Revelation which for many can be a difficult book to understand because of the symbols, apocalyptic literature and many of the misconceptions brought on by Premillennialist doctrine. In addition, there are over 30 beautiful illustrations that will help you to better visualize the symbolism in this book. https://youtu.be/hsT0HiNF5Y4
This program includes 24 video lessons that take you on an in-depth study of Revelation, the last book in the Bible. http://video.wvbs.org/program/the-end-of-time-a-study-of-the-book-of-revelation/
This program includes 24 video lessons that take you on an in-depth study of Revelation, the last book in the Bible. http://video.wvbs.org/program/the-end-of-time-a-study-of-the-book-of-revelation/
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