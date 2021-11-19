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LATEST DETAILED VAERS REPORT AGES 29 & UNDER!
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40 views • November 19, 2021
LATEST DETAILED VAERS REPORT AGES 29 & UNDER!
The killing machine rolls on.
I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon. It should serve to WAKE up people, if they take the time to read just a few of these stories.
Every Friday morning will show the new, updated
Dataset:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/save5d/D8/D251F322
Per the CDC the VAERS system represents just a fraction of the overall death and injury events. You should multiply the result by 10 for a more accurate severe event, and by nearly 100 for all events including minor events.
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here (likely more reliable) :
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
CDC death stats (where they fiddle with the numbers)
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
Email me with tips, suggestions and ideas at: [email protected]
"I have no complaints whatsoever."
- Zen Master Sonen, 16th century
"By redefining science as an institution and not a process, they are creating an occult priesthood and calling it science."
- Ancient Internet Proverb
Tao te Ching (500 BC) - chapter 58
If a country is governed with tolerance,
the people are comfortable and honest.
If a country is governed with repression,
the people are depressed and crafty.
When the will to power is in charge,
the higher the ideals, the lower the results.
Try to make people happy,
and you lay the groundwork for misery.
Try to make people moral,
and you lay the groundwork for vice.
Thus the Master is content
to serve as an example
and not to impose her will.
She is pointed, but doesn't pierce.
Straightforward, but supple.
Radiant, but easy on the eyes.
http://thetaoteching.com/taoteching58.html
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/gvPJg3xAKuu3/
The killing machine rolls on.
I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon. It should serve to WAKE up people, if they take the time to read just a few of these stories.
Every Friday morning will show the new, updated
Dataset:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/save5d/D8/D251F322
Per the CDC the VAERS system represents just a fraction of the overall death and injury events. You should multiply the result by 10 for a more accurate severe event, and by nearly 100 for all events including minor events.
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here (likely more reliable) :
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
CDC death stats (where they fiddle with the numbers)
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
Email me with tips, suggestions and ideas at: [email protected]
"I have no complaints whatsoever."
- Zen Master Sonen, 16th century
"By redefining science as an institution and not a process, they are creating an occult priesthood and calling it science."
- Ancient Internet Proverb
Tao te Ching (500 BC) - chapter 58
If a country is governed with tolerance,
the people are comfortable and honest.
If a country is governed with repression,
the people are depressed and crafty.
When the will to power is in charge,
the higher the ideals, the lower the results.
Try to make people happy,
and you lay the groundwork for misery.
Try to make people moral,
and you lay the groundwork for vice.
Thus the Master is content
to serve as an example
and not to impose her will.
She is pointed, but doesn't pierce.
Straightforward, but supple.
Radiant, but easy on the eyes.
http://thetaoteching.com/taoteching58.html
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/gvPJg3xAKuu3/
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