Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A MAJOR GLOBAL PANDEMIC during the Global APOCALYPSE is NO COINCIDENCE!
45 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published a day ago |

Obviously, the covid vaccines are killing people. We just thought that was a funny way to say it.

What happens, to a culture where people are FORCED to deaden their conscience and filter their words to the point where they are all LYING TO THEMSELVES and each other OUT OF FEAR of unjust authority? The Creator NEEDS to Intervene IMMEDIATELY and CORRECT this absolute INSANITY!

Mirrored from Our Twitter Channel

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
testimonyinjectionsshotsvaccine deathscuriousprovocativethe two witnessescovid19covid vaccinecovid deathsmyocarditissudden adult death syndrometestimonyofthetwowitnesseskaufman medical coincidence network

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket