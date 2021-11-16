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How many Galactic Federations and councils are intervening in human affairs? [Chinese subtitle] 銀河聯盟介入人類事務的簡史
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35 views • November 16, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Official Trailer for Galactic Federations, Councils & Secret Space Programs Webinar〉，頻道「Michael Salla」，2021年9月28日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JAjCgeT_v4
原影片出處：〈Official Trailer for Galactic Federations, Councils & Secret Space Programs Webinar〉，頻道「Michael Salla」，2021年9月28日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JAjCgeT_v4
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