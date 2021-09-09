The first chase scene from The Dark (1979)

In Los Angeles, at the terminus of the 1970s, Shelly Warner hangs out in front of a movie theater after a late-night show. Clad in a dark cardigan sweater, peasant dress, and red wedge pumps, this cute blonde waited for a ride from her father, Roy. the pretty girl couldn’t help but notice it was getting late. Suddenly the theater’s marquee lighting goes dark since it is now closed for the evening. Concluding that her father has stood her up, Shelly has no choice but to head out into the night.

Not sure how she intends to get home, the girl strolls aimlessly at first before turning a corner off the thoroughfare. However, Shelly doesn’t notice a big man in a flat cap loitering near that street corner. And once she goes past him, the man also starts moving.

Headed down that dark, deserted street, Shelly only hears the steady, clip-clap of her pumps. But as that big man follows her, he puffs on a cigarette. Then, as the distance between the two of them shrinks, the blonde girl can’t help but notice the heavy footfall of someone behind her.

Rapidly looking over her shoulder, Shelly is surprised by that big man on her tail. Increasing her pace, fear rapidly rises within her. And yet, the space between these two dwindles further as the man’s footsteps become louder.

Walking even faster, Shelly quickly senses that the man is right behind her. Thinking she’s about to be mugged, or worse, she turns and halts at the edge of an alleyway.

However, the big man suddenly changes course and walks across the street, disappearing into the night. Leaning against a fence post, the blonde girl clutched her chest after suffering the worst fright of her life.

Shelly presumes that she is alone and out of danger; unfortunately, this isn’t so. Appearing out of that dark alleyway, a decaying black hand seizes her by her throat. Pulling her into the alleyway, a hulking figure full of evil intent growls menacingly. Shelly screams, but she is doomed as this creature throttles her to death.