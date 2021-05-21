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AA-107 Jordan Page joins us to discuss his upcoming concerts, COVID, and the state of the Republic
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21 views • May 21, 2021
National recording artist and patriot Jordan Page joins us today to discuss his upcoming concerts, COVID, and the state of the Republic. He will also share two of his songs and how to wake people up.
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b
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