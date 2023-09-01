Episode 36: The Fight Is On

Nathan Pierce talks about the differences between Policy and Fiscal Committees, and we hear Matt Walsh talking about staying and fighting for California, a mother suing a public school district over the infringement of parental rights, and a former legislator with a prison sentence, today on The Frontline with FPM.
Here are the links to the stories and videos covered in today's episode:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/L2jw1UtQoW0
https://www.foxnews.com/media/california-school-district-settles-mother-after-school-transitioned-daughter-without-consent
https://californiaglobe.com/fr/former-la-councilman-mark-ridley-thomas-challenges-guilty-verdict/
