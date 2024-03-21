Gen. Michael Flynn: States Have a Right to Defend Their Borders from an Invading Force
Gen. Michael Flynn: States Have a Right to Defend Their Borders from an Invading Force. General Michael Flynn tells Special Report that governors need to step up and support Texas in their efforts to protect the border. #bordercrisis #BorderInvasion
Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
