The Silver Bullet For COVID-19 and the NWO PLANDEMIC - Dr Richard Bartlett

"It’s like using a fire extinguisher at the base of a fire, turning all the flames out"Today’s guest is Dr Richard Bartlett, a traditionally trained Western MD out of West Texas. Dr Bartlett has held many positions as a doctor and has worked in multiple facilities, from smaller clinics to the emergency room to overseas in war zones doing missionary work. He might have not seen it all, but he’s been exposed to a lot over his 28 years as a practicing physician. Dr Bartlett, a religious man, told me he believed his discovery of finding a viable treatment for COVID-19 was a miracle, and it came to him after a lot of prayer.Dr Bartlett began treating several of his patients affected by COVID-19 with a steroid known for treating asthma and respiratory problems known as Budesonide. Budesonide is so safe he said, that they even give it to preemie babies. Dr Bartlett has been giving it to even his worst patients, those that have smoked their entire lives and test positive for COVID-19. One patient had a fever lasting multiple days and was having trouble walking. After inhaling neublized Budesonide, she was back teaching piano lessons the next day. Dr Bartlett said its ironic, because Budesonide isn’t if the best steroid when it comes to treating asthma, based on all the feedback he’s gotten back from patients. However, Budesonide seems to really be working for COVID patients. Dr Bartlett calls it the fire extinguisher for putting out the base of the fire.Where normal patients die from COVID due to a “cytokine storm,” - A cytokine storm is an overreaction of the body's immune system. In some people with COVID-19, the immune system releases immune messengers, called cytokines, into the bloodstream out of proportion to the threat or long after the virus is no longer a threat. When this happens, the immune system attacks the body's own tissues, potentially causing significant harm. A cytokine storm triggers an exaggerated inflammatory response that may damage the liver, blood vessels, kidneys, and lungs, and increase formation of blood clots throughout the body. Ultimately, the cytokine storm may cause more harm than the coronavirus itself. Budesonide seems to be able to dampen or put out the cytokine storm. before it ever gets out of control and destroys the body.Dr Bartlett and I also discuss viruses and basic immunology, the effectiveness of masks, whether he believes this virus is man made, and much, much more.Timeline3:40 - How Dr Bartlett discovered the “silver bullet” for COVID-195:20 - What is Budesonide?7:39 - Examples of patients treated by Dr Bartlett9:18 - How viruses work and why this one is different17:30 - Why other doctors aren’t doing this?21:43 - How Budesonide works23:45 - What is a cytokine storm?30:27 - Why ventilators are absolutely worthless36:15 - Could you use prophalatically?40:50 - How Budesonide stops the cytokine storm49:20 - Why a vaccine is highly unlikely56:15 - Should we be wearing masks?1:02:45 - Lightning Round QuestionsOther Resources/LinksDr Bartlett in the NewsZinc Acetate by Life Extension (the brand of Zinc I recommend - especially good for the nose/throat)NebulizersFrance Study Using Steroid to Treat COVID-19South Korea Article Showing Steroid Reducing COVID-19 SymptomsRecommended BooksPolio - An American StoryBibleGod’s SmugglerJourney of a Medicine ManTimelineNotes from earlier interview with Dr. Bartlett: Video just released 07.03.20.Texas family doctor Dr. Richard Bartlett joins Debbie Georgatos on her show American Can We Talk to discuss a potential COVID CURE!Dr. Bartlett describes how he has been treating Covid-19 patients with 100% success rate using an inexpensive safe treatment that is commonly used for people with asthma.The treatment is inhaling a steroid called budesonide using a nebulizer. Dr. Bartlett says many patients experience rapid relief from Covid symptoms after the first treatment.I am advised: The NIH conducting study over it. Texas Senator Ted Cruz also has this information in hand. Texas Physician talks about Covid-19 and potential treatment using RX asthma medicine. Doctor says, 'NOBODY should be fearful over Covid-19'. Here’s why....More: