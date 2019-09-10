BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Endgame - Blueprint For Global Enslavement - Part 1 - 2007 - Alex Jones
InfowarsFan
InfowarsFan
590 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • September 10, 2019
Uploaded on September 9 2019 - THIS IS PART ONE OF TWO UPLOADS BY CHANNEL: InfowarsFan - PART TWO HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/4130aeac-9b80-41f3-95cd-bdab6318f764

For the New World Order, a world government is just the beginning. Once in place they can engage their plan to exterminate 80% of the world's population, while enabling the elites to live forever with the aid of advanced technology. For the first time, crusading filmmaker Alex Jones reveals their secret plan for humanity's extermination: Operation ENDGAME.

Jones chronicles the history of the global elite's bloody rise to power and reveals how they have funded dictators and financed the bloodiest wars – creating order out of chaos to pave the way for the first true world empire.

Watch as Jones and his team track the elusive Bilderberg Group to Ottawa and Istanbul to document their secret summits, allowing you to witness global kingpins setting the world's agenda and instigating World War III
Learn about the formation of the North America transportation control grid, which will end U.S. sovereignty forever
Discover how the practitioners of the pseudo-science eugenics have taken control of governments worldwide as a means to carry out depopulation
View the progress of the coming collapse of the United States and the formation of the North American Union

Never before has a documentary assembled all the pieces of the globalists' dark agenda. Endgame's compelling look at past atrocities committed by those attempting to steer the future delivers information that the controlling media has meticulously censored for over 60 years. It fully reveals the elite's program to dominate the earth and carry out the wicked plan in all of human history.

Endgame is not conspiracy theory, it is documented fact in the elite's own words.
Keywords
alex jonesinfowarsworldtechnologyempirenewswarselitepowerwargenocidehistorynew world ordercanadaunited statesdepopulationeugenicsendgamedictatorbilderberg groupnorth american unionworld governmentottawaorder out of chaosblueprint for global enslavementworld population reduction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Republicans&#8217; 2026 Defeat Exposes Voter Anger Over War Spending, Economic Decline – Analyst

Republicans’ 2026 Defeat Exposes Voter Anger Over War Spending, Economic Decline – Analyst

Garrison Vance
Pentagon Says Over 25,000 Drone and Counter-Drone Systems Delivered to CENTCOM

Pentagon Says Over 25,000 Drone and Counter-Drone Systems Delivered to CENTCOM

Garrison Vance
FCC to Ban Chinese Telecom Firms From Direct Access to US Phone Numbers

FCC to Ban Chinese Telecom Firms From Direct Access to US Phone Numbers

Edison Reed
Study Links Mentally Active Sitting to Lower Dementia Risk; TV Viewing Tied to Higher Risk

Study Links Mentally Active Sitting to Lower Dementia Risk; TV Viewing Tied to Higher Risk

Morgan S. Verity
Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Douglas Harrington
US RC-135U Spy Aircraft Crosses Atlantic on Undisclosed Mission as Trump Weighs Iran Options

US RC-135U Spy Aircraft Crosses Atlantic on Undisclosed Mission as Trump Weighs Iran Options

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy