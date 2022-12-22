The Future of Arizona: With Kari Lake

In this episode of A StoneWall's Perspective Podcast, Alex interviews Governor candidate Kari Lake. "Kari Lake, the former anchor for Fox 10 News in Phoenix, became a symbol of truth in journalism when she walked away from the mainstream media despite being number one in the ratings for more than two decades. Now she's running for Governor of Arizona on a platform of common sense conservatism dedicated to individual liberties, low taxes, limited regulation, and protecting Arizona's great Western heritage. Kari Lake continues to be a voice for the silent majority suffering at the hands of cancel culture, critical race theory, and the devastating effects progressive policies are piling up on America's formerly great cities."

Alex and Kari discuss some of the major issues that not only Arizona is facing, but the United States as a whole. This nation is under attack from the left and the mob and Kari is fighting for the freedom and liberty of Arizona citizens. One of the greatest threats that America is facing is election fraud. Kari has committed to fighting heavily against election fraud and corrupt elections. She has vowed that she will push heavily for a complete audit for the whole state of Arizona.

Not only is she fighting against election fraud, but she is also fighting other major issues such as vaccines and covid mandates, communism and socialism, border security, Critical Race Theory, religious freedom, and much more. Kari is a fighter for Arizona citizens and she will not bow down to the swamp when she becomes the next governor of Arizona.