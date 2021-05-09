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🟣⚪🔵EP#0079 |News, Chat & More LIVE SHOW previously recorded 05072021
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10 views • May 09, 2021
this is a live show I do On YouTube / twitch/ dlive and just wanted to share
Hey all sorry I haven't done a show in a few days but I have had some things that had to be done and well to be truthful I was asleep last night but as usual I will be reading some news stories and giving my opinion and views on showing some memes and tik Tok's and well-having people come on to chat etc. INTRO MUSIC by NoCopyright Sounds or NCS on youtube:
Hey all sorry I haven't done a show in a few days but I have had some things that had to be done and well to be truthful I was asleep last night but as usual I will be reading some news stories and giving my opinion and views on showing some memes and tik Tok's and well-having people come on to chat etc. INTRO MUSIC by NoCopyright Sounds or NCS on youtube:
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