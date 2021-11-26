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Are There Kill Batches Of The Vaxx & Is The Parade Killer Another FBI Mind Controlled Plant?
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152 views • November 26, 2021
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Sources used in video:
This could get interesting, covid vaxx batches numbered - https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/covid-19/crisis-in-slovenia-whistleblower-nurse-says-politicians-receive-saline-instead-of-mrna-jab/
2nd source for batch number story - https://detektywprawdy.pl/en/2021/11/22/slowenia-pielegniarka-pokazala-3-rodzaje-buteleczek-z-dzgankami-jedna-z-sola-dla-wtajemniczonych-a-dwie-dla-spoleczenstwa/
Vaccine not working, just invent a new virus - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/24/viral-goalposts-shifting-scientists-facing-scrutiny-about-vaccinations-not-stopping-virus-announce-discovery-of-new-vaccine-resistant-strain-of-virus/?
Here is the new virus they just invented - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10238113/New-Botswana-variant-32-horrific-mutations-evolved-Covid-strain-EVER.html
Does the FBI do mind control on these people - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/24/was-darrell-brooks-another-known-wolf/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=was-darrell-brooks-another-known-wolf
Assisted suicide in Germany requires you to be vaxxed - https://www.rt.com/news/541149-euthanasia-germany-vaccinated-only/
Who wants to be a millionaire - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/who-wants-to-be-a-millionaire
Corrupt and incompetent, Bidens admin mostly from one place - https://beckernews.com/new-23-list-40126/
Commie down, go away you POS - https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/in-blow-to-communists-senate-rejects-biden-nominee-for-bank-regulator/
They can't pay the military, but pass trillions in spending - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/navy-sailors-forced-take-loans-due-biden-pay-delays-democrats-pass-trillion-dollar-bills-amnesty-green-new-deal/
CNN lightens skin color of Waukesha killer - https://defiantamerica.com/cnn-is-lightening-the-skin-color-of-waukesha-terrorist-darrell-brooks-photos/
Everything is corrupt, fixed and a lie - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/james-comeys-daughter-involved-lost-video-jeffrey-epsteins-alleged-first-suicide-attempt-now-legal-team-prosecuting-ghislaine-maxwell/
The rules are for you dummy, not them - https://www.propublica.org/article/oceanfront-property-tied-to-obama-granted-exemption-from-hawaiis-environmental-laws
Sharpton very uncomfortable with this guy - https://twitter.com/Peoples_Pundit/status/1463683805424857089
Why do democrats always protect pedophiles - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/governor-signs-law-reducing-the-penalties-for-sodomy-of-certain-minors/
Get woke, go broke, see ya salvation army - https://centralnovanews.com/stories/613274980-along-with-coins-this-christmas-salvation-army-wants-white-donors-to-offer-a-sincere-apology-for-their-racism
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1463673251385655296
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
This could get interesting, covid vaxx batches numbered - https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/covid-19/crisis-in-slovenia-whistleblower-nurse-says-politicians-receive-saline-instead-of-mrna-jab/
2nd source for batch number story - https://detektywprawdy.pl/en/2021/11/22/slowenia-pielegniarka-pokazala-3-rodzaje-buteleczek-z-dzgankami-jedna-z-sola-dla-wtajemniczonych-a-dwie-dla-spoleczenstwa/
Vaccine not working, just invent a new virus - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/24/viral-goalposts-shifting-scientists-facing-scrutiny-about-vaccinations-not-stopping-virus-announce-discovery-of-new-vaccine-resistant-strain-of-virus/?
Here is the new virus they just invented - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10238113/New-Botswana-variant-32-horrific-mutations-evolved-Covid-strain-EVER.html
Does the FBI do mind control on these people - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/24/was-darrell-brooks-another-known-wolf/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=was-darrell-brooks-another-known-wolf
Assisted suicide in Germany requires you to be vaxxed - https://www.rt.com/news/541149-euthanasia-germany-vaccinated-only/
Who wants to be a millionaire - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/who-wants-to-be-a-millionaire
Corrupt and incompetent, Bidens admin mostly from one place - https://beckernews.com/new-23-list-40126/
Commie down, go away you POS - https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/in-blow-to-communists-senate-rejects-biden-nominee-for-bank-regulator/
They can't pay the military, but pass trillions in spending - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/navy-sailors-forced-take-loans-due-biden-pay-delays-democrats-pass-trillion-dollar-bills-amnesty-green-new-deal/
CNN lightens skin color of Waukesha killer - https://defiantamerica.com/cnn-is-lightening-the-skin-color-of-waukesha-terrorist-darrell-brooks-photos/
Everything is corrupt, fixed and a lie - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/james-comeys-daughter-involved-lost-video-jeffrey-epsteins-alleged-first-suicide-attempt-now-legal-team-prosecuting-ghislaine-maxwell/
The rules are for you dummy, not them - https://www.propublica.org/article/oceanfront-property-tied-to-obama-granted-exemption-from-hawaiis-environmental-laws
Sharpton very uncomfortable with this guy - https://twitter.com/Peoples_Pundit/status/1463683805424857089
Why do democrats always protect pedophiles - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/governor-signs-law-reducing-the-penalties-for-sodomy-of-certain-minors/
Get woke, go broke, see ya salvation army - https://centralnovanews.com/stories/613274980-along-with-coins-this-christmas-salvation-army-wants-white-donors-to-offer-a-sincere-apology-for-their-racism
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1463673251385655296
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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