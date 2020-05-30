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Heal Our Land - Inspirational Broadcast
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29 views • May 30, 2020
"Inspirational Music from the Heart" Broadcast by crusader4Hymn
Heal Our Land, Dear Lord!
Join us weekly for the LiveStream on JoshWho.TV
(Follow https://gab.com/crusader4Hymn for a schedule of our services)
Footage from NBC News Now of the George Floyd's death protests
00:15 Introduction
02:18 Inspirational Passage - 2 Chronicles 7:12-14
... "But if they humble themselves and pray and turn from their wickedness, I will forgive them and heal the land." The Clear Word (paraphrase)
03:40 Footage of Protests (NBC News Now)
05:57 "Heal Our Land" (original composition with footage)
12:24 Closing Appeal & Prayer for Healing
Heal Our Land, Dear Lord!
Join us weekly for the LiveStream on JoshWho.TV
(Follow https://gab.com/crusader4Hymn for a schedule of our services)
Footage from NBC News Now of the George Floyd's death protests
00:15 Introduction
02:18 Inspirational Passage - 2 Chronicles 7:12-14
... "But if they humble themselves and pray and turn from their wickedness, I will forgive them and heal the land." The Clear Word (paraphrase)
03:40 Footage of Protests (NBC News Now)
05:57 "Heal Our Land" (original composition with footage)
12:24 Closing Appeal & Prayer for Healing
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