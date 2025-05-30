Foreign Intelligence?

The Truth About Epstein, Jake Tapper's Humiliation & Insane New Push To Nuke Gaza

* CNN spends 5 years lying about Joe Biden’s dementia and gets caught.

* Then, instead of apologizing, they pretend to break the story that he has brain damage.

* This, says Glenn Greenwald, is why every honest person on Earth hates corporate media.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 May 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-glenn-greenwald-3

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1928496641989857425