Foreign Intelligence?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Epstein, Jake Tapper's Humiliation & Insane New Push To Nuke Gaza
* CNN spends 5 years lying about Joe Biden’s dementia and gets caught.
* Then, instead of apologizing, they pretend to break the story that he has brain damage.
* This, says Glenn Greenwald, is why every honest person on Earth hates corporate media.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 May 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-glenn-greenwald-3