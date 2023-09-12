Non-toxic Anti-Aging, What Your Tongue Says About Your Health | Dr. Hadar Sophia Ep 117









How are environmental toxins affecting your long-term health? Anti-aging isn’t just about your skincare regime and wrinkles. It is also about proper detoxing, nutrients, sleep and sun. Dr. Hadar Sophia joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, Presented by We The Patriots USA to give her surprising take on Botox. She also dives into how looking at your tongue and lines on your ears can reveal a lot about your health. As well as, how each organ is connected with particular emotional health.Show more





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





https://thevibrantglow.com/

https://www.instagram.com/dr.hadarsophia/

https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?_pos=1&_psq=emergency&_ss=e&_v=1.0





FREE Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUS





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:1cd47fd26ef4620f