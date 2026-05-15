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Something To Learn
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This may help you or it may depress you. So in the latter case just assume this is nonsense. Here goes...

Over the course of many OBEs, Robert Monroe discovered that this world, the POS that we find ourselves in right now, is a prereq. A starting point. Think of it as pre-LIFE. We're not even at LIFE 101 yet.

In this sim, humans are supposed to be selfish, materialistic and cruel. Nothing makes any sense here. The worst people in the world rise to the top. Everything that can be wrong is wrong. It's all upside down. The medicine makes us sick. The food makes us malnourished and obese.

The greatest ideas and noblest aspirations are ridiculed. The people that have the intelligence, talent and drive to make a positive change never have the resources to do so. And some force is fighting them the entire way.

It's by design. We're supposed to go through this. It sucks. But it's just a sim. It's a short class. Once we exit this life we can move on to the better sim.

According to R.M. that new world exists some time after the year 3000. Yeah, I know. Sounds like forever. But remember you only have to go through this intro sim one time. Your next incarnation can be in any year you choose. So just choose a time after the year 3000.

Folks, it's a crap world by design. The suffering is intentional. You have to know what you don't want in order to build the opposite. Hang in there. You'll be in the better sim in no time at all. Or maybe R.M. is full of sh*t. Either way, at least the music's good.

Far Journeys by Robert Monroe

ebook available on archive.org

https://archive.org/download/far_journeys


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