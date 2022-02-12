BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXPLOSIVE: Embalmer reveals 93% of cases have deadly clots caused by the COVID vax
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
441 followers
Follow
16
Share
Report
4810 views • February 12, 2022
Anna Foster is an embalmer with 11 years of experience in Carrollton, MO.
She speaks out for the first time in this exclusive interview. The big news is that she found the unusual clots in 93% of the last 30 people who she embalmed.
The clots are only associated with people who have been vaccinated.
They were only observed after the vaccines rolled out.

This is a massive health issue since it is killing a huge number of people.
All her embalmer friends have noticed it and have never seen it before in their careers.

The clots are life threatening and are almost certainly the root cause of death in these people.
The doctors and coroners in her area are completely unaware of the problem.

When 93% of people who die are killed by a single cause, this merits immediate investigation.

However, you can be certain that the CDC and all legacy media will continue to ignore this story.

Therefore, Steve Kirsch will continue to interview more and more embalmers who will relate the same story as you will learn in this video.

He is hopeful that after 100 embalmers say similar things, someone in Congress will take action on what is likely the most serious preventable health problem in our nation's history.
Keywords
vaccinescdcvaccinationvaxxedinjectionshospitalsheart attacksvaxinflammationatrial fibrillationblood clotsvaccinatedstrokesundertakercorona viruscovidmorguescoronercovid deathsmyocarditissteve kirschfuneral directorpericarditiscovid injuriesembalmer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Garrison Vance
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy