Ukraine’s Army Continues To Recover the Lost Lands, While Russian Army Suffering Heavy Losses

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05/14/2022 Zelensky: So far, the Ukrainian army has de-occupied and is in the process of restoring and rebuilding 1,015 settlements. The Russian army has lost 200 planes, 27,000 soldiers, and more than 3,000 tanks, drones, and other military equipment.