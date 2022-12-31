Create New Account
Jonathan Cahn’s Prophetic Message II to Joe Biden -The White House Apostasy-
If you watch one video make it this one, God;s judgements are sure to follow America's apostasy.


Jonathan Cahn issues his Second Prophetic Message of warning to Joe Biden and America (The White House Apostasy).


Jonathan Cahn has been called the prophetic voice of his generation and is known for unlocking the deep mysteries and revelations of God’s Word. He leads Hope of the World, a worldwide ministry of outreach of God’s Word to all nations, and His love and compassion to the world’s most needy.

