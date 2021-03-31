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Episode 9 - Health Insurance - What you Don’t know may Bankrupt you (and shocking COVID details no one is talking about) with Sheridan Peil
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31 views • March 31, 2021
* JOIN OUR FREE TRUTH TRIBE: bit.ly/InnerTruthTribe
* JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS & CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://dianekazer.com/action-takers-change-makers/
* Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
* Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
* Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
* Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
* Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
* Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Born and raised in Wyoming where I was heavily
involved in ranching cattle. Moved to Phoenix AZ
in 2002 and have lived here ever since. I have
worked in the financial and insurance industry
since 2014 where I focused on providing HOPE in
solutions for health insurance because it was a
neglected conversation in wealth management. I
am a father of 12 year old daughter, Patriot, Truth
Seeker, Outdoorsman, Cowboy.
SHERIDAN'S MISSION: To build quality relationships with my clients and
ensure that my values, integrity and willingness to
serve others are reflected in my abilities to
navigate a confusing and complicated industry in
providing solutions.
VISIT Sheridan at - https://www.medicalcoveragemaven.com/
Call - 602-999-6181 for more info
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
PLANNING * PROTECTION * PERSONAL ACCOUNTABILITY
What is the difference between healthcare and
medical care?
Why is medical coverage so expensive?
What is a deductible? Coinsurance? Max out
pocket? Networks?
What kind of plan options are out there?
How can I save money with insurance?
* JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS & CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://dianekazer.com/action-takers-change-makers/
* Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
* Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
* Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
* Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
* Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
* Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Born and raised in Wyoming where I was heavily
involved in ranching cattle. Moved to Phoenix AZ
in 2002 and have lived here ever since. I have
worked in the financial and insurance industry
since 2014 where I focused on providing HOPE in
solutions for health insurance because it was a
neglected conversation in wealth management. I
am a father of 12 year old daughter, Patriot, Truth
Seeker, Outdoorsman, Cowboy.
SHERIDAN'S MISSION: To build quality relationships with my clients and
ensure that my values, integrity and willingness to
serve others are reflected in my abilities to
navigate a confusing and complicated industry in
providing solutions.
VISIT Sheridan at - https://www.medicalcoveragemaven.com/
Call - 602-999-6181 for more info
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
PLANNING * PROTECTION * PERSONAL ACCOUNTABILITY
What is the difference between healthcare and
medical care?
Why is medical coverage so expensive?
What is a deductible? Coinsurance? Max out
pocket? Networks?
What kind of plan options are out there?
How can I save money with insurance?
Keywords
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