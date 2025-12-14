BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mankind Collapsing/Ignorance & Evil Winning/The Solution Shown Only Here!!!!
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
82 views • 1 day ago

Another Powerful Live Stream Christopher James Like No Other for our World.

Share far and wide upload reupload over and over spread link on chat platforms.

Be relentless this is a war for the mind of man and we must all step up into the light.


Tonight's stream is filled with massive truth and hammering home the solution for our world to see and more importantly gather and act upon on mass or mankind is done.... this is not a game the evil will never be routed out without these simple foundational truths.... where are all the real men in this world???? It is time to fight with knowledge hidden and take everything from this evil acting upon us all.


The ignorance of Mankind is off the charts they don't know WHO they are or WHO is the enemy... watching this everyone will learn simply and powerfully....


MasterPeace is the ONLY product with enormous power to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state. This has been proven like no other natural product removing all forever chemicals... especially graphene that mankind has been injected with via covid vaccinations.... and covid if you don't know by now WAS ALL A LIE over 230 FOI's from around the world proving it never existed.


The end of Mankind now hangs in balance and why this single video is so important.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless

THIS IS OUR MOMENT....

DO NOT LET THIS IGNORANCE AND COWARDLINESS CONTINUE

WITH ALL YOUR HEART & MIND FIGHT/STAND IN TRUTH TAKE THIS WORLD BACK

