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Mask Pollution Photo Montage 😷 🚯
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107 views • April 17, 2022
Mask pollution I photographed between April 2021 through April 2022 in California, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.
🎵 Music used with permission. Attribution and thanks to
Music attribution:
• Pirate Mantra - Wake Up
Find their great music at https://odysee.com/@piratemantra
• Five Times August - God Help Us All
Find their great music at https://www.fivetimesaugust.com
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▀ This Is An Original Video By Jeff 4 Justice
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Keywords:
#Jeff4Justice #politics #independentmedia
#Jeff4Justice
#news
#politics
#realnews
#journalism
#indienews
#indiemedia
#indiejournalism
#independentnews
#independentmedia
#independentjournalism
#commentary
#politicalcommentary
#interview
#politicalinterview
#masks
#masking
#antimask
#maskhole
#maskpollution
#medicalmadness
#clothmask
#maskdebate
#N95
🎵 Music used with permission. Attribution and thanks to
Music attribution:
• Pirate Mantra - Wake Up
Find their great music at https://odysee.com/@piratemantra
• Five Times August - God Help Us All
Find their great music at https://www.fivetimesaugust.com
💬 Share your reaction in the comments section. I do my best to reply back.
🔗 Share this vid link on your social media.
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list. I rarely send more than 2 emails per month.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
💖 If you enjoy this channel, here's some options of how you can show some love:
• Please "thumbs up"
• Please click the subscribe button
• Please share this video on your social media pages
• Please click on the bell to get notified of my new videos 🔔
▀ This Is An Original Video By Jeff 4 Justice
Thank you for watching.
Keywords:
#Jeff4Justice #politics #independentmedia
#Jeff4Justice
#news
#politics
#realnews
#journalism
#indienews
#indiemedia
#indiejournalism
#independentnews
#independentmedia
#independentjournalism
#commentary
#politicalcommentary
#interview
#politicalinterview
#masks
#masking
#antimask
#maskhole
#maskpollution
#medicalmadness
#clothmask
#maskdebate
#N95
Keywords
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